Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shifted their focus to Manchester United defender Chris Smalling after seeing Harry Maguire join Leicester City.

Spurs had been heavily linked with a move for 24-year-old Maguire, who excelled at Hull City last despite the Tigers' relegation to the Championship. But it was former champions Leicester who secured his signature, with Maguire revealing he had turned down offers from other clubs before signing a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium on Friday (16 June).

"There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club," Maguire said. "He showed me the way that the club is going."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is determined to add another centre-half to his ranks this summer to provide cover for Belgian duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. According to the Mail, the Argentine is now considering a move for United and England defender Smalling.

Smalling, 27, excelled during Louis van Gaal's reign at the club but, during a season where troublesome injuries resurfaced, he slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford last term.

While injuries and suspensions elsewhere ensured he started in the Europa League final against Ajax, chances of reclaiming a first-team role now appear slim following the £31m signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica. Lindelof, who has been compared to Rio Ferdinand and Gerard Pique for his ability on the ball, is expected to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United's defence next season, leaving the futures of Smalling and Phil Jones under significant scrutiny.

Elsewhere, Kevin Wimmer is expected to leave Tottenham, with reports suggesting Southampton have now identified him as their first choice target to partner Virgil van Dijk in the backline.