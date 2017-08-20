16.00 BST - Tottenham vs Chelsea
- Eagerly-anticipated clash between last season's title rivals is the first Premier League fixture ever to be held at Wembley Stadium
- Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed concerns over his side's ability to thrive at the home of English football, a ground where Tottenham have won only twice on their last 10 competitive visits
- Antonio Conte claims that Chelsea must build same "solid foundation" as Spurs
- The Blues, beaten by Burnley on opening weekend, have lost only two of their last 17 games against today's opponents in all competitions
- No defending top-flight champion has lost their first two matches of the season for 36 years
- The hosts are yet to lose a home London derby under the current managerial regime, winning nine of 13
Official team news is due to drop in about 10 minutes time.
Cahill and Fabregas are both suspended for Chelsea, while Costa remains thousands of miles away in his hometown of Lagarto.
Victor Moses returns from a ban and a chronic shortage of midfielders means that Tiemoue Bakayoko - a £40m summer arrival from AS Monaco - could make his debut despite lacking match fitness in the aftermath of surgery on a minor knee injury.
Eden Hazard and Pedro (both ankle) remain doubtful, although the latter could be included on the bench. If Bakayoko is not risked from the first whistle, then Conte could opt to deploy the versatile David Luiz in front of the defence.
Striker Alvaro Morata looks primed to make his first start in blue after featuring as a substitute in the Community Shield and marking his cameo against Burnley with a first goal.
Kieran Trippier missed that win over Newcastle due to a serious-looking ankle injury that forced him out of the first half of a pre-season friendly defeat of Juventus at Wembley.
However, scans revealed only minor ligament damage and a swift recovery meant his availability for this match was set to be determined by a final assessment undertaken yesterday.
It will be interesting to see if the former Burnley man, now established as Tottenham's undisputed first-choice right-back following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, starts or only features as a substitute following academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters' man of the match debut at St James' Park.
Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot) all remain out.
"Wembley is not a problem. We are the problem if we don't win like last season."
Premier League football arrives at Wembley Stadium for the very first time this afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur begin their one-year sojourn at the home of English football while work continues on their new £800m, 61,559-seater stadium adjacent to the old White Hart Lane.
Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed exaggerated talk of any hoodoo, although there is no question that Spurs' recent record at Wembley leaves a lot to be desired. The Lilywhites have won two and lost eight of their last 10 competitive matches at their temporary new home and were beaten by today's opponents in last season's FA Cup semi-final after completely failing to make it a fortress in Europe.
Criticism at a curious lack of signings did not prevent Tottenham from opening the new campaign with a routine win over 10-man Newcastle United and it appears that the wheels are finally beginning to turn on that front with highly-rated young Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez arriving from Ajax and Pochettino outlining his bold desire to secure three more new recruits by the 31 August transfer deadline.
Chelsea finished seven points clear of their London rivals in a two-horse championship race last term, although their title defence has certainly got off to a rocky start.
With a lack of new arrivals coupled with injuries and a raft of departures both short-term and permanent already making their squad look threadbare, the Blues saw both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas dismissed during a shock 3-2 home defeat by Burnley on opening weekend.
A previously frustrated Antonio Conte appeared a man more at ease with the world this week, bursting into fits of hysterics when quizzed regarding the latest claims from AWOL striker Diego Costa that Chelsea were pricing him out of a return to Atletico Madrid.
Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for full live coverage of the weekend's most eagerly-anticipated match. We will bring you all the latest team news and confirmed lineups before providing regular updates after kick-off at 16.00 BST.