Live 16.00 BST - Tottenham vs Chelsea Eagerly-anticipated clash between last season's title rivals is the first Premier League fixture ever to be held at Wembley Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed concerns over his side's ability to thrive at the home of English football, a ground where Tottenham have won only twice on their last 10 competitive visits

Antonio Conte claims that Chelsea must build same "solid foundation" as Spurs

The Blues, beaten by Burnley on opening weekend, have lost only two of their last 17 games against today's opponents in all competitions

No defending top-flight champion has lost their first two matches of the season for 36 years

The hosts are yet to lose a home London derby under the current managerial regime, winning nine of 13

2 min 14:51 Official team news is due to drop in about 10 minutes time.

5 min 14:48 Cahill and Fabregas are both suspended for Chelsea, while Costa remains thousands of miles away in his hometown of Lagarto. Victor Moses returns from a ban and a chronic shortage of midfielders means that Tiemoue Bakayoko - a £40m summer arrival from AS Monaco - could make his debut despite lacking match fitness in the aftermath of surgery on a minor knee injury. Eden Hazard and Pedro (both ankle) remain doubtful, although the latter could be included on the bench. If Bakayoko is not risked from the first whistle, then Conte could opt to deploy the versatile David Luiz in front of the defence. Striker Alvaro Morata looks primed to make his first start in blue after featuring as a substitute in the Community Shield and marking his cameo against Burnley with a first goal.

15 min 14:39 Kieran Trippier missed that win over Newcastle due to a serious-looking ankle injury that forced him out of the first half of a pre-season friendly defeat of Juventus at Wembley. However, scans revealed only minor ligament damage and a swift recovery meant his availability for this match was set to be determined by a final assessment undertaken yesterday. It will be interesting to see if the former Burnley man, now established as Tottenham's undisputed first-choice right-back following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, starts or only features as a substitute following academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters' man of the match debut at St James' Park. Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot) all remain out.