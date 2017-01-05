After their Premier League title charge imploded so dramatically last season, Tottenham Hotspur sat back for most of the summer while Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United rebuilt. A fairly quiet summer transfer window was bookended by the astute arrival of Victor Wanyama and the still slightly curious one of Moussa Sissoko.

Mauricio Pochettino insists his side are now a better side than the one that almost won the league last term, but a couple of additions could provide the depth they need to ensure that title surge wasn't a one-off.

What they need

Tottenham have lacked pace in the final third this season with Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, the man brought in during the summer to provide just that, still seemingly a long way off from being trusted with a first-team role. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli do not necessarily provide that option, while Erik Lamela's hip injury has further complicated matters. Another option in that three behind Harry Kane could certainly reinforce a title charge.

Who could join

Tottenham's interest in Wilfried Zaha has not gone away after the winger's terrific first-half of the season with the Guardian suggesting the north Londoners are now ready to pay £30m for his services, a serious mark-up from the £14m offered in the summer. One of Sam Allardyce's first pieces of business at Selhurst Park however has been insisting the 24-year-old is going nowhere.

Ross Barkley's struggles under Ronald Koeman have alerted Tottenham with the Daily Telegraph suggesting an offer could be made this month. Barkley has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Goodison Park, but suggestions are he will hold off on making any major decisions until the summer.

Real Madrid's Isco is another compelling possibility. The 24-year-old found himself linked with the Premier League club in the final days of the summer transfer window, later admitting the Premier League was an attractive option, in an interview with Cadena Cope in October. With his current contract to expire in 2018, talks over a new deal are ongoing.

Who could leave

Tom Carroll signed a new contract at White Hart Lane on September as he seems to do every year, but his days at the club must now surely be numbered. Swansea City had confirmed their interest in the 24-year-old, but Bob Bradley's swift departure may have ended that possibility.

19-year-old Josh Onomah could perhaps benefit from a loan move away but Tottenham's continued presence in the Europa League means Pochettino could decide to keep him around. The Argentine has a closely-knit squad, and is unlikely to allow anyone from that group to leave mid-season.

What the manager has said

"No, no, no – I don't expect to do business because I'm happy with the squad and it's not the right moment. Only if a possibility appears that will benefit us. Otherwise, no," Pochettino said, ESPN report.

"They [Isco and Barkley] are at their clubs and I don't like to talk about rumours. I can't confirm if we're interested or not. We need to be professional, do our jobs. We are always open to adding quality to our squad but to talk about names is not professional."