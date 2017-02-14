Harry Winks has signed a new five-year-contract with Tottenham and is "over the moon" to commit his future to his boyhood club. Winks made his senior debut for Spurs in November 2014 in a Europa League group stage clash and has made 25 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season.

The England youth international expressed his delight over his new contract, which lasts until 2022, but is keen to keep his focus on matters on the pitch and believes he is "gradually getting a more important role" at White Hart Lane.

"I'm over the moon to sign a new contract with the club, commit myself to the future and I'm looking forward to the upcoming years." Winks told the club's official website.

"I'm still a Tottenham fan, it's my boyhood club. Every time I play for the team I give it my all, it's just in my nature. I've been playing for Tottenham since I was six, but I feel like I'm gradually getting a more important role.

"The club are believing in me and obviously I'm doing well on the pitch to be rewarded with this (new contract) but ultimately it doesn't stop there, I've got to keep working hard and improving like I always say. When rewarded a new deal you have to justify why you've got it. I've got to focus on the pitch now, focus on helping the team get results, hopefully we can push on and get maximum points."

Winks, who came on as a second half substitute in his side's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday (11 February) has made eight starts for Tottenham this season and will hope to be included in Pochettino's starting line-up on Thursday evening when they visit the Ghelamco Arena to face Gent in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie.