Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Ajax duo Justin Kluivert and Donny van de Beek and are also keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's teenage prodigy and mooted Liverpool target Kai Havertz as they look to add further youthful quality to their vibrant, talented squad.

Kluivert, 18, and Van de Beek, 20, have established themselves as important members of Ajax's first-team set-up, with the latter appearing in all nine of the Dutch giants' league matches so far this season.

Kluivert, son of former Barcelona, Ajax and AC Milan striker Patrick, made his debut in January this year and helped Ajax reach the Europa League final in May. Kluivert was named Ajax's Talent of the Year after breaking through at the Johan Cruijff Arena aged just 17 and has featured regularly under new manager Marcel Keizer, appearing 11 times in all competitions.

Van de Beek has been a part of the Ajax first-team for a little while longer than Kluivert, having made his first-team debut in November 2015 under former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer. A combative defensive midfielder with a notable passing range, Van de Beek has stepped up to fill the voids left by Davy Klaassen and Jairo Riedewald, who left for Everton and Crystal Palace respectively, and is garnering admirers with his solid, well-rounded performances.

Tottenham have been scouting Van de Beek and Kluivert for a number of weeks and will continue to do so as they ponder whether to make moves for the pair, according to Sky Sports. Tottenham have previous for prising Ajax's top talent away from the Dutch capital: Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and recent £38.4m recruit Davinson Sanchez have all swapped Amsterdam for London in recent years.

Van de Beek and Kluivert are not the only starlets Tottenham are currently monitoring; Bayer Leverkusen star Havertz is also on Mauricio Pochettino's side's radar having made an impressive start to his burgeoning professional career. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder scored four goals and provided five assists as Leverkusen struggled under Roger Schmidt last season, and has created another three goals in six league appearances during the current campaign.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Havertz score four goals in Germany Under-19's 5-1 win over Belarus earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail, but may face competition from Tottenham if they follow up their interest with a formal bid.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's presence at Anfield may entice Havertz to move to Merseyside, but Pochettino, whose Spurs side ripped Liverpool to shreds at the weekend, has carved out a wondrous reputation for developing young talents like the young German, who can operate as a centre-forward or in the hole.