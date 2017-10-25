Manchester United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (28 October) after Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave positive updates about their respective injuries.

Bailly had been sidelined since after the international break with a groin injury and missed United's last four games across all competitions. The Ivory Coast international was expected to return for the Red Devils' Carabao Cup win over Swansea City on Tuesday (24 October), but stayed back to continue training in the hope of returning for the game against Spurs.

The 23-year-old, who has formed a strong partnership with Phil Jones at the centre of United's defence, revealed that he felt good after his latest training session, which will come as a big boost to Jose Mourinho. The manager said after their game that Jones, who was also injured, is ready to come back into the starting XI at the weekend as well.

"Feeling good after today's training session. Too bad I'm surrounded by these guys," Bailly wrote on his official Twitter account alongside a picture with David de Gea and Ibrahimovic.

Meanwhile, the Swedish striker is making his way back from a severe knee injury sustained during United's triumphant run in the Europa League last season. He underwent surgery in April and is expected to make an earlier-than-expected return.

Ibrahimovic will not be in contention for the game against Spurs, but Mourinho is hoping that he will return before the end of the year after admitting that he is pushing hard to make it back on the football pitch sooner rather than later.

The 36-year-old posted the same picture with Bailly and De Gea on his Twitter account to indicate that he is closing in on a return after joining the first-team for training sessions. He captioned the image, "Now he can't run away," in reference to a video where the Ivorian is seen kicking at Ibrahimovic and then running away.