Tottenham are planning to reward Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen with new contracts in order to fend off interest from other clubs and also honour their performances this season and over the past few years, which saw Tottenham finish in the top four the last two seasons.

The Mirror reports that Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld remain priorities but Spurs have identified Son and Eriksen for their next round of renewals. Eriksen will have only two years left on the £70,000 ($96,000)-a-week contract that he put pen to paper at the start of last season, and Tottenham are keen to keep Denmark midfielder happy, who has five goals and six assists in the league this season.

Son has scored goals seven times in the league this season, making him the club's second-highest scorer behind Kane. He signed a five-year contract when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, worth around £60,000-a-week.

However, with clubs looking to strengthen, manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep hold of his best players from interest and handing them new deals in line, with their value in the market, would be the most plausible way to keep everyone happy at the club.

Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane are the others who are under negotiation to agree to a new deal at the north London club. The Belgian is tied to the club until 2019 but Spurs have an option to extend by another year while Kane's future is secured until 2022. Spurs are looking to make the England international the highest paid player in the club ranks with a deal worth £200,000 a week.

Meanwhile, Alderweireld's representatives are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the Belgian's future with a new contract offer likely to be on the horizon. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has, meanwhile, urged fans to not look too much into the situation and exercise patience while the people concerned do their job.

Dele Alli is also being looked upon to be handed an extension which will make him one of the highest earners at the club. The 21-year-old earns around £60,000-a-week on the six-year contract he signed in September 2016, but interest from clubs across Europe has led Spurs to renegotiate that.