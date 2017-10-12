Tottenham are set to renew their interest in Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes after failing to prise the Portugal international away from the Camp Nou during the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Spurs were close to signing Gomes on transfer deadline day but ultimately failed in their quest to bring the former Valencia star to north London - Ernesto Valverde's men were reluctant to sanction a deal without first drafting in a replacement.

Despite their reluctance in the summer, Barcelona are now willing to offload Gomes in January, according to the Daily Mail, and Tottenham are still keen on acquiring the well-rounded midfielder's services amid doubts over the fitness of Mousa Dembele, who has been hampered by a recurring ankle problem in recent months.

Tottenham were trying to thrash out a loan move for Gomes in the summer and would assumingly attempt to complete a similar deal in the winter. Gomes joined Barcelona for around £45m in the summer of 2016 but failed to make a real impression under Luis Enrique and does not seem to be in Ernesto Valverde's plans.

Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic and new signing Paulinho are all ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order at Barcelona, who have raced to a five-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Gomes certainly would not command a fee close to £45m - more like £20m according to the Express - but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was recently keen to stress that his side are not in a position to sign whoever they want, unlike early Premier League frontrunners Manchester United and Manchester City.

"The difference these days between clubs in the Premier League is that there are clubs, like City and United, who sign who they want and when they want," the Tottenham boss told beIN Sports, Goal report.

"Then there are big teams, like us, who sign when we can and who we can. It's the big difference today."