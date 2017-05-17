Tottenham Hotspur will be without a natural right-back for Thursday's (18 May) Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Kieran Trippier has taken over as Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice in the role in recent weeks as speculation mounts over Kyle Walker's future at the club. The former Burnley defender was given the nod in two of Tottenham's biggest games of the season; the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and the north London derby against Arsenal and again started in Sunday's victory over Manchester United, the last ever game played at White Hart Lane.

He was forced off in the 83rd minute of that win, with Walker replacing him for the final seven minutes. Both however are unavailable for Thursday's trip to the King Power Stadium, with Spurs confirming Trippier is recovering from a concussion and Walker struggling with an ankle injury.

Spurs could have had a near-identical replacement for Walker ready to enter the fray.

20-year-old right-back Kyle Walker-Peters regularly trains with the Spurs first-team and would have surely been in contention with the club's second place finish in the Premier League already assured.

Walker-Peters, along with midfielder Josh Onomah, will not be available for the remainder of the season, however, after being named in Paul Simpson's squad for the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea. Simpson's group are scheduled to travel to Osaka in Japan for a training camp ahead of the start of the competition, with the Three Lions beginning their campaign against Argentina on 20 May.

Tottenham will have just one natural full-back available in Ben Davies, with Danny Rose recovering from knee surgery with his return not expected until next season.

With no other real options, Pochettino may turn to Eric Dier to fill in on the right-hand side of his defence, a position he has previously taken up under the Argentine.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have confirmed Erik Lamela has finally undergone surgery on his left hip. The Argentina has not featured for the club since being introduced as a second-half substitute during a 2-1 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on 25 October.