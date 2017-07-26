Ronald Koeman expects mooted Tottenham and Chelsea target Ross Barkley to leave Everton this summer after rejecting a lucrative contract offer with his boyhood club. However, he said there are currently 'no offers on the table' for the 23-year-old.

Barkley has just one year left on his current contract at Goodison Park and has told Koeman of his desire to seek pastures new this summer. The former Southampton manager spoke on numerous occasions about Barkley's contract situation, and is now glad to have clarity on the matter.

"His personal situation is not difficult," Koeman said in his press conference on Wednesday (26 July). "We made a good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he's looking for new challenge. OK, he is not in Everton's future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens.

"What I heard from the board is that there is no offer on the table for Ross." When asked if he thought Barkley would '100%' leave Everton this summer, Koeman simply said: "Yes."

Everton placed a £50m price tag on Barkley a few months ago but Koeman's comments and Barkley's obvious desire to leave Goodison Park lessen the already slim chances of receiving such a sum. Tottenham are interested in the England international and have been for a number of months, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also believed to be monitoring him.

Tottenham have not strengthened their squad this summer but are understandably reluctant to pay Barkley's £50m asking price, which will undoubtedly decrease in the coming weeks.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino already has the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen at his disposal but the Argentine's reputation for unlocking potential may appeal to Barkley, who has not developed into the player most thought he would be.

Chelsea have spent £132m and are prepared to allow Antonio Conte to delve further into the transfer market, but Barkley is not believed to be one of the Italian's main targets at present. The Chelsea boss is intent on bolstering his attack, though, with Antonio Candreva and Fernando Llorente on his radar.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from groin surgery and is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season. Koeman confirmed that there would be a place for Barkley in Everton's training sessions if he did remain at Finch Farm beyond this summer, but the boyhood Evertonian is no longer of any real concern to the Dutchman, who is looking to bolster his squad with further additions.

"It's really clear," Koeman added. "I'm looking for other players, that's my priority is not Ross, with respect. Everyone knows what the situation is and that's enough. We will see what happens. He told me [that he wants to leave] at the end of the season, after the Arsenal game. He has one more year of contract, if he is back for training he will be part of the first team sessions.