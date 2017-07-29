Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at comments by Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, saying that he does not like to speak about other clubs and their managers. Mourinho hinted that Tottenham had done some great business this window, despite not signing a single player, by managing to keep all their players with the exception of Kyle Walker, who transferred to Manchester City.

Chelsea manager Conte also implied that Spurs are not a big club and the expectations on them are not as great as the others in the top six. The north London club finished above arch rivals Arsenal for the first time in 20 years last campaign, while the Gunners dropped out of the top four — a first under Arsene Wenger.

Tottenham have not won the league in over 50 years, with their last win being in 1961. Their last major trophy was the League Cup in 2008. However, the Argentine refused to be flustered by these comments and said that he liked to treat other managers with respect, which has not always been the case with the people in the league.

"I am not a manager who likes to speak about another club, another manager," Pochettino said, as quoted by the BBC. I like to show respect. I expect the same from the people who compete with us."

There has also been a lot of speculation over Tottenham's lack of transfers in the window, with the added confusion over the future of Eric Dier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. While other clubs around them have already spent north of £100m ($130m) to strengthen their squad, Pochettino insists that their time will also come and they will end the summer with a few additions to their current number.

"For different clubs who have spent a lot of money, the expectation and pressure is massive. For us it is the same. It is our own pressure and ambition," he added. "Our moment will arrive. We are calm because our squad is competitive. We have a plan. We have a very clear idea of what we want.

"There are a lot of rumours about the big sides spending money and it looks like Tottenham is not ambitious. I want to tell our fans 'don't be worried' because we will move in the market."