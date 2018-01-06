Tottenham Hotspur are set to hand new bumper deals to Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld to tie them down at the club to further reward their performances. The Belgian is tied to the club till 2019 but Spurs have an option to extend by another year while Kane's future is secured till 2022.

The Independent reports that Kane's deal should be straightforward with the club willing to make him the highest paid player in the club ranks with a deal worth £200,000 ($271,388) a week. The report states that there is still some issue over the length, as Spurs want to make it a seven-year deal to fend off potential pursuers.

Alderweireld is currently out till February with a hamstring injury he suffered during the early stages of a memorable Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on 1 November. The problem was discovered to be worse than initially feared as he was initially expected to be sidelined until after Christmas.

The report states that should Spurs exercise their one year option to extend, they would activate a release clause in the defender's contract where he can be bought for a fee in the range of £25m ($34m) for a certain period. The 28-year-old and his agents will meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this weekend with a new contract offer likely to be on the horizon.

Tying both players down to new deals will be a massive boost for Spurs, who are on their way to a new stadium to properly register themselves as one of the biggest clubs in England. Kane and Alderweireld have been one of the key reasons for Tottenham's success over the last few seasons and losing them would be a massive blow to Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of challenging for trophies.

Speaking on his hopes of tying Alderweireld down to a new contract, Pochettino was confident that the Belgian will put pen to paper soon and there was no need for fans to be impatient.

"This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract," said Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports, going on to reference Lionel Messi signing a new Barcelona contract in November which was due to expire in the summer of 2018. "Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate.

"But I don't understand all these things when the players are all under contract. Players have signed contracts. But for different reasons. Players like Eric Lamela still haven't signed. Or another player signs with two years left. But still Alderweireld has two-and-a-half years. And then it's different contexts, different reasons. It's not only to say the club needs to do this and this.

"Hey, calm, calm, our fans because Daniel is very good. He has managed the club 17 or 18 years. Look at how Tottenham was 18 years ago and how it is today. I think full credit to Daniel Levy and let Daniel work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel."