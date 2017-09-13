If Mauricio Pochettino hopes to convince anyone listening that Tottenham's Wembley hoodoo has been blown out of proportion then victory tonight is surely a necessity. Spurs have not won a competitive game at then home of English football since 1999, when Allan Neilsen stooped to win the League Cup in the 90th minute.

Wins have followed against Chelsea in extra time and CSKA Moscow in a dead rubber in last year's competition but nothing to rival the significance of tonight's game against the 1997 champions. Borussia Dortmund might be led by another new manager - the ex-Ajax boss Peter Bosz - but the philosophy and striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang remains.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off at Wembley is on the way.