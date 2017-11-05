12.00 GMT - Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
- Tottenham return to domestic duty at Wembley Stadium after Wednesday's memorable win over Real Madrid with an early London derby against struggling Crystal Palace
- Third-place Spurs can temporarily pull level with Manchester United with a win and reduce the deficit to leaders Manchester City to five points
- Visitors secured a last-gasp draw with West Ham last time out, but remain rooted to the foot of the table with four points from 10 matches
- The Eagles, still yet to keep a clean sheet this term, have lost their last seven away Premier League matches without scoring and are without a top-flight goal on their travels since April
- Tottenham have won all of their last four league meetings against Palace, whose sole away win over today's opponents came at White Hart Lane back in 1997
Official team news coming up in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.
Palace could be boosted by the return of Mamadou Sakho (calf) and James McArthur (ankle), who have both trained this week after missing the West Ham draw.
Hodgson said that Patrick van Aanholt was making "incredible progress" in his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him out of that game and was hopeful of him being involved in yesterday's session. However, the Dutch left-back remains a doubt.
Christian Benteke has now endured seven weeks of his predicted two-month lay-off with knee ligament damage. While today's match will come too soon for the striker, it is believed that he could train again during the break.
Lee Chung-yong (hamstring) is still sidelined, as is long-term absentee Connor Wickham.
Erik Lamela is still not ready to make his first Spurs appearance in more than a year. Pochettino hopes that he will feature after the international break and denies that his compatriot's problem is now purely mental.
The Argentine also could not say if Victor Wanyama would be in a position to feature again before the New Year. The combative midfielder has been out with a knee problem since August and visited a specialist before commencing "fieldwork" last week.
Harry Kane missed just the one game with his minor hamstring strain and Pochettino is confident that he is now fully recovered.
Tottenham are without captain Hugo Lloris (thigh) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) today after the duo both picked up injuries against Real Madrid.
They were due to undergo scans on Friday amid fears that they will also be ruled out of the north London derby clash with Arsenal on 18 November.
France coach Didier Deschamps believes goalkeeper Lloris has an adductor tear and will be sidelined for a minimum of 15 days.
After the sublime highs of midweek, an early meeting with bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium could very much turn out to be a case of after the Lord Mayor's Show for Tottenham Hotspur today.
Not since October 2012 had reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid suffered a group stage defeat in the Champions League, but Zinedine Zidane's side were simply no match for Spurs on Wednesday night as a brace from the returning Dele Alli and an effort from Christian Eriksen secured qualification for the last 16 and, according to Mauricio Pochettino at least, a place in Europe's elite.
Tottenham had lost successive domestic matches before that famous triumph and it is important that they get their title bid back on track this afternoon with three points that would - temporarily at least - take them level with second-place Manchester United and five points adrift of prolific leaders Manchester City.
Standing in their way is a Palace team that can equal the worst Premier League team in history - 2007-08 Derby County - by failing to net in their opening six away matches. The struggling Eagles are simply woeful on their travels, losing their last seven top-flight road games without scoring.
However, while Palace remain rooted to the foot of the table and are one of only three teams in Europe's major leagues still yet to keep a clean sheet, they have taken four points from their last three matches under Roy Hodgson after losing each of the first seven.
Wilfried Zaha's last-gasp equaliser against relegation rivals West Ham should have given them a timely confidence boost, while a 2-1 win over Chelsea last month - plus a strong record against last season's top six in 2017 - proved they are certainly capable of mixing it with the big boys on occasion.