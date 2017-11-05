Live 12.00 GMT - Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Tottenham return to domestic duty at Wembley Stadium after Wednesday's memorable win over Real Madrid with an early London derby against struggling Crystal Palace

Third-place Spurs can temporarily pull level with Manchester United with a win and reduce the deficit to leaders Manchester City to five points

Visitors secured a last-gasp draw with West Ham last time out, but remain rooted to the foot of the table with four points from 10 matches

The Eagles, still yet to keep a clean sheet this term, have lost their last seven away Premier League matches without scoring and are without a top-flight goal on their travels since April

Tottenham have won all of their last four league meetings against Palace, whose sole away win over today's opponents came at White Hart Lane back in 1997

Now 10:53 Official team news coming up in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

4 min 10:48 Palace could be boosted by the return of Mamadou Sakho (calf) and James McArthur (ankle), who have both trained this week after missing the West Ham draw. Hodgson said that Patrick van Aanholt was making "incredible progress" in his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him out of that game and was hopeful of him being involved in yesterday's session. However, the Dutch left-back remains a doubt. Christian Benteke has now endured seven weeks of his predicted two-month lay-off with knee ligament damage. While today's match will come too soon for the striker, it is believed that he could train again during the break. Lee Chung-yong (hamstring) is still sidelined, as is long-term absentee Connor Wickham.

13 min 10:39 Erik Lamela is still not ready to make his first Spurs appearance in more than a year. Pochettino hopes that he will feature after the international break and denies that his compatriot's problem is now purely mental. The Argentine also could not say if Victor Wanyama would be in a position to feature again before the New Year. The combative midfielder has been out with a knee problem since August and visited a specialist before commencing "fieldwork" last week. Harry Kane missed just the one game with his minor hamstring strain and Pochettino is confident that he is now fully recovered.

16 min 10:36 Tottenham are without captain Hugo Lloris (thigh) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) today after the duo both picked up injuries against Real Madrid. They were due to undergo scans on Friday amid fears that they will also be ruled out of the north London derby clash with Arsenal on 18 November. France coach Didier Deschamps believes goalkeeper Lloris has an adductor tear and will be sidelined for a minimum of 15 days.