Before we begin to build-up to this game a word that we are into the second half of our early game, Everton vs Arsenal. Follow the second 45 minutes here , after what was an intriguing first period.

One of the games of any Premier League season sees Tottenham host Liverpool at Wembley. Both sides have the capacity to thrill this afternoon and we could be in store for a classic.

Spurs went to Real Madrid in mid-week and went toe-to-toe with with 12-time European champions, coming away with a 1-1 draw. Liverpool meanwhile had an altogether different experience in the Champions League, beating Maribor 7-0 in the biggest away win recorded by a British side in the competitions's history.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 4pm kick-off on the way.