Second place Tottenham will host beaten EFL Cup finalists Southampton at White Hart Lane on Sunday (19 March).

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 2:15pm GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Tottenham will be looking to continue their good league form, despite being rocked by the injury of star striker Harry Kane during their 6-0 demolition of Millwall in the FA Cup.

The England international suffered ligament damage to his ankle and although there were fears that he would miss the rest of the season, scans have shown that the injury is not that serious.

Regardless, Mauricio Pochettino's side — who have lost just twice in their last 14 games in all competitions — will hope to maintain the pressure on league leaders Chelsea who currently lead the north London side by 10 points.

It is expected that South Korean international Son Heung-min will take the place of Kane for the visit of Southampton. Kyle Walker and Victor Wanyama are doubts with minor knocks, however, Mousa Dembele is fit for the tie.

Meanwhile, Southampton bounced back from their EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United with a thrilling 4-3 win at Watford.

Manager Claude Puel's side currently occupy 10th place with 33 points, with the likely goal for the rest of the season being to finish as high as possible on the table with nothing left to play for.

There are no new injury worries for the Saints with Virgil van Dijk remaining a long-term injury absentee while Charlie Austin is close to returning from a shoulder injury.

Manolo Gabbiadini, who has scored in every game he has played in so far with six goals in four games, will lead the line again at White Hart Lane.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino: "We have to find a solution until Harry [Kane] is available again. We have players who can cope with the pressure and it's a great opportunity for Sonny [Son Heung-min] and Vincent [Janssen]. We are not worried, we are in good condition. We hope it will be different [to the last time Kane was injured]. I think the team now is completely different, that was in September. It was a difficult pre-season after the Euros and we are in a completely different level. The team is now more solid. We have improved a lot since that period," via BBC Sport.

Claude Puel: "It will be interesting to see our progress. It's difficult with one game every two weeks to keep concentration, but it's important to have a good response at Tottenham," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (Betfair)

Tottenham to win: 8/11

8/11 Draw: 3/1

3/1 Southampton to win: 4/1

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Son, Alli.

Southampton

Possible XI: Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Gabbiadini, Redmond.