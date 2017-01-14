Tottenham host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, 14 January, as Spurs look to impress in the race for the league title.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 12.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Tottenham will recall a host of players from their win over Aston Villa last weekend in the third round of the FA Cup. Harry Kane is available again after the birth of his child while Dele Alli will be looking to resume his brilliant form in the league, following his brace against Chelsea in the first game after the turn of the year.

Erik Lamela is still out with a hip injury while Moussa Sissoko may get a look in after a good performance against Villa. They are on a brilliant run of form, winning their last six games in all competitions, scoring 17 and conceding only three in the process. They have conceded the lowest goals at home, five in the league and Tony Pulis' men will find it difficult to open up the north London club.

Meanwhile, Pulis will be without Jonny Evans, who is absent with a calf injury, while Chris Brunt and Jonathan Leko are doubts. Allan Nyom will not be involved as he is awaiting permission to play from the Cameroon FA, having made a plea not to be included in his country's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The Baggies have won only one of their last four away games and have recently lost to Chelsea and Arsenal via a solitary goal in the final few minutes of the fixture. Matt Phillips has been the star of the show for West Brom, playing a part in 11 goals in their last 10 games, scoring four and setting up seven.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli: "He's now more mature. I like a player to be like that, I think it's important. People can see he's smart and clever. To be competitive, it's important that people respect you. I don't want to use a word that you twist my message afterwards! I don't want him to be too naughty — but a little bit. Yes, it is true that he is still young but he has improved a lot and learned. That is important, that (punching Yacob) was one season ago, he is a very clever and smart guy. Now he feels what happened last season and he is more mature now, he has learnt a lot." (Via Mirror.)

Tony Pulis: "We're really looking forward to the game, it's a wonderful stadium. Obviously it's the last time we'll be going there as a football club. He's a top manager and they've got a very good team. When you play against the top teams, anything you get from those games is a bonus. The quality they've got, it's going to be difficult." (Via Birmingham Mail.)

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Rose; Eriksen, Alli; Kane

West Brom

Possible XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Chadli, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon