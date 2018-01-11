Tottenham Hotspur will not willingly sell any of their star players in either of the next two transfer windows, according to chairman Daniel Levy.

Both Harry Kane and Dele Alli are thought to be among Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez's preferred targets, after the pair turned Spurs into regular Premier League title contenders.

In October, The Times reported that Spurs value Kane – who signed a new contract in December 2016 – at £200m (€224m), while the club are understood to be preparing to hold talks with Alli over an extension to his deal.

Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with a switch to the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, but Levy says none of the club's high-profile assets will be moved on.

"I'm 100% confident. Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season," he told Sky Sports.

It does remain feasible, however, that players could yet arrive at Tottenham during the current transfer window, ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Currently fifth in the table and outside the Champions League places, Mauricio Pochettino may be keen to react to the additions made by their rivals in order to remain in the hunt for a return to Europe's premier club competition.

Spurs turned down the chance to bid for Ross Barkley in the hope better players will be available in the summer and Levy has hinted this policy could continue amid a "difficult" period to recruit new players.

"Mauricio's strategy has always been that if an opportunity arises that he thinks can improve the squad then we will need to look at it, but January is always a very difficult window," he added.

The only deal conducted by Tottenham this month has seen French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou join Burnley on a loan deal until the end of the season. He may not be the last temporary departure, with Juan Foyth, Alfie Whiteman, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Luke Amos all likely to leave.