Tottenham Hotspur have opened contract talks with Dele Alli to make him one of the highest paid players at the club. The 21-year-old earns around £60,000-a-week on the six-year contract he signed in September 2016, but interest from clubs across Europe has led Spurs to renegotiate that.

The Telegraph reports that talks are in place to offer him a £100,000-a-week package, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among his admirers. Sport says the Catalan club are closely monitoring the England international while Marca claimed in a report that Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

However, Spurs are confident that Alli will sign a new contract to keep away interest in the midfielder from established clubs across Europe for at least another year.

Chairman Daniel Levy is determined to tie down Tottenham's best players ahead of moving into the club's new stadium, which is currently under construction. Alli has struggled to reach the heights of last season but remains one of Tottenham's best players and losing him would be a massive blow to their chances of progressing as a club in the league.

Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane are the others who are under negotiation to agree to a new deal at the north London club. The Belgian is tied to the club till 2019 but Spurs have an option to extend by another year while Kane's future is secured till 2022. Spurs are looking to make the England international the highest paid player in the club ranks with a deal worth £200,000 a week.

Meanwhile, Alderweireld's representatives are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the Belgian's future with a new contract offer likely to be on the horizon. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has, meanwhile, urged fans to not look too much into the situation and exercise patience while the people concerned do their job.

"This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract," said Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports, going on to reference Lionel Messi signing a new Barcelona contract in November, which was due to expire in the summer of 2018. "Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate.

"But I don't understand all these things when the players are all under contract. Players have signed contracts. But for different reasons. Players like Eric Lamela still haven't signed. Or another player signs with two years left. But still Alderweireld has two-and-a-half years. And then it's different contexts, different reasons. It's not only to say the club needs to do this and this.

"Hey, calm, calm, our fans because Daniel is very good. He has managed the club 17 or 18 years. Look at how Tottenham was 18 years ago and how it is today. I think full credit to Daniel Levy and let Daniel work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel."