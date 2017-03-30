Harry Kane has returned to outdoor training but Tottenham Hotspur face a more immediate problem up front with Vincent Janssen a doubt for Saturday's clash with Burnley.

Kane, 23, suffered ankle ligament damage in the FA Cup victory over Milwall in March, prompting fears the England international could miss the remainder of the season.

Those fears have since been eased with Tottenham recently claiming the injury was not as "severe" as first feared, with their latest injury update on Thursday (30 March) confirming the striker returned to "field work" earlier this week.

Janssen, the club's only other specialist centre forward, has been struggling with a chest infection this week, casting doubt on whether he will be called upon for Saturday's trip to Turf Moor.

"Janssen will be assessed ahead of Saturday's match, is improving daily," Tottenham's official account tweeted.

Janssen, who has scored just once from open play this season, has struggled to force himself into the first-team this season even in the absence of Kane when the latter was ruled out with an almost identical ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

Heung-min Son was frequently the preferred choice on those occasions and has proven to be a consistent source of goals this term, scoring 14 times in all competitions, three of those coming against Millwall when he replaced Kane as the focal point in attack.

The 24-year-old played 90 minutes for South Korea against Syria on Tuesday, coming through unscathed and despite the lengthy trip back to north London from Seoul, could be looked upon to lead the line against the Clarets.

Elsewhere, Spurs have confirmed Danny Rose's injury is to be reviewed this week. The England international has not featured since the end of January when he picked up a knee injury in a goalless draw with Sunderland.

Tottenham have been wary of establishing a time table for the left-back's return, with their latest update stating: "Rehabilitation continues to be monitored, due to review this week to assess progress."

Pochettino will also be without Erik Lamela for the remainder of the season, after the club confirmed on Wednesday he is to undergo surgery to address a long-standing hip problem.