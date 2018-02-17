A 15-year-old boy and his grandfather on their way to a football match were killed after their car was hit by a train in west Sussex on Saturday (17 February).

An oncoming train "split their car in two" when it crashed into vehicle at a level crossing in Horsham, around 9am on Saturday.

The car was reportedly engulfed in flames and pushed down the track after the train struck.

Images shared on social media showed a blue car that had been completely crushed.

Eyewitness Philip Packer told the Mirror Online: "The car split in two - One half they had to put a cover over and the other half, seen in my photo, was a few yards down the track.

"When we were evacuated from the train both the barriers were still there (and it) looks like they had gone around them.

"I was on the other train not the one that hit the car. We just came to a quick stop and as far as I know no one on the train I was on was hurt."

British Transport Police said they were called to the scene near Barns Green village at 8:47am.

"Officers from BTP attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics, however two people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a police statement read.

"Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family. There are no other reported injuries," police said.

On Twitter, National Rail wrote: "A collision at a level crossing between Horsham and Barnham has resulted in all lines being currently blocked. Train services running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes."