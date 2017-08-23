New CCTV footage has revealed that Jeremy Corbyn was telling the truth during last summer's 'traingate' scandal.

The Labour leader became embroiled in a bitter row with Richard Branson's Virgin Trains East Company (VTEC) after he claimed that he was forced to sit on the floor along with other passengers on a "ram-packed" train.

A video emerged in August 2016 showing Corbyn sitting on the floor of a train travelling from London to Newcastle.

The politician said on camera that travelling on a "ram-packed train" was a "problem that many passengers face every day on the trains, commuters and long-distance travellers."

VTEC responded to the claim by releasing CCTV images which appeared to show Corbyn walking past available seats before sitting down on the floor. After the images were released, the left-wing politician was widely accused of staging a stunt to promote his political agenda of renationalising UK trains.

But new CCTV footage released by Double Down News today (23 August) proves that Corbyn didn't lie about the situation on the Virgin train last summer.

The video shows passengers sitting huddled together on the floor. Every seat appears to be taken as Corbyn is filmed walking through the packed carriages before finding a spot on the floor near the train door.