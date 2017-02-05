Fans of Optimus Prime are eagerly waiting for the release of Transformers: The Last Knight as they are curious to find out why is the leader of the Autobots being portrayed as a villain in the trailers. Paramount Picture has released the synopsis of the Michel Bay-directed film that read that Optimus Prime is "gone" and that "Heroes will become villains".

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero," the description begins which would leave fans wondering, who would save the world now, if not for Optimus Prime.

"Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone," the synopsis states, further intriguing and disappointing fans. All the hints from the trailer and the synopsis point towards a great war to be fought between Earth and the Cybertron – a battle between men and machine.

In the previous edition, Age Of Extinction, Optimus Prime left Earth and went to cosmos to seek answers from the Creators, who are planning to destroy humanity. But before doing so, he asked Bumblebee to take care of Cede Yeagar and the rest of the humans. But how are humans going to save the world from gigantic robotic machines with enormous power? Enter Sir Anthony Hopkins, who is an English Lord and shows humans a way towards a hidden artefact – a sword that will play a key role in the epic battle.

The film's description states: "The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager [Mark Wahlberg]; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor [Laura Haddock]."

The film is set to explore the mythology of the Transformers universe with the fifth edition and fans are expecting to know how Optimus Prime – who was seen drifting lifeless in space – turned out to be an antagonist and is trying to kill Bumblebee. To add to injury, Megatron also returns to Earth.

But the threat created by these two iconic characters is belittled by the approach of Unicron, who is set to devour planet Earth. The Last Knight will dig deep into the history of the robotic world's fascination with Earth and how the two worlds have been at war since primitive times.

Transformers: The Last Knight releases in theatres on 23 June 2017.