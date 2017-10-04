They seemed like Hollywood's happiest couple, but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have allegedly hit rocky ground.

The movie stars – who both share dry senses of humour and two children, James and Ines – have been married since 2012 and appeared to have one of the most harmonious relationships in the biz.

But Look magazine reports that the couple are having to put "much more effort into their marriage" these days.

Everything appeared to be going swell for the married parents, but they are said to have encountered a number of setbacks in recent months.

A strain on the couple's marriage was first speculated on in August following Lively's 30th birthday and return to full-time filming after spending time at home with her two daughters who are two years, and 11 months old.

Reynolds previously said in an interview: "We're never apart for more than a week or so, so it's not terrible." This seems to have changed in recent times as they embark on separate filming schedules.

Reynolds, 40, is currently finishing the second instalment of hit anti-hero movie Deadpool, while the Gossip Girl star is working on movies All I See Is You about a change in a couple's relationship, followed by thriller The Rhythm Section opposite Jude Law.

The strenuous workload has left the couple at loggerheads and desperately trying to squeeze date nights in to save the romantic spark.

A source told the magazine: "Ryan is on top of his game. His career is red hot. Blake understands that but it's difficult. She misses him. She's busy, too, so it's a struggle for them to find quality time together."

Someone else added: "Blake and Ryan FaceTime numerous times a day. They're just having to make more time in their schedules for normal couple activities, especially when shooting, to ensure the passion in their relationship is still alive."

We can only hope these devastating rumours are not true, since the pair seem to share one of the most untouchable marriages in Hollywood. The couple met while filming Green Lantern in early 2010 and began dating in October 2011, buying a beautiful home in Bedford, New York, in June 2012.

They had one of the chicest surprise weddings in Hollywood history by tying the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, SC, complete with a tiered white cake and wedding bands from Lorraine Schwartz. Lively wore a dreamy wedding gown designed by Marchesa.