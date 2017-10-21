Each day a 74-year-old US man walks for miles with a large advertising board around his neck in a desperate bid to find a kidney donor for his sick wife.

Wayne Winters, from Farr West, Utah, felt compelled to do something to try to find a match for his wife Deanne who has stage five kidney failure.

He remembered seeing someone using a similar method for another cause so he set about making his own sign that reads "Need Kidney 4 Wife," along with his telephone number.

He's now pounding the streets for hours at a time near his home in Utah in an attempt to get his wife off the dialysis machine that is keeping her alive.

"I don't walk real fast," he told Fox 13 Now. "I didn't know what to do. I felt like I needed to do something. I say 'Deanne, I think we have a good chance of getting you a kidney.'"

One side of his board brings attention to his wife's case, but the reverse side notes the thousands of others who could benefit from organ donation.

It didn't take long for his message to be seen and on the first day a man said he would get tested to see if he was a suitable match.

"After I get a kidney I will have my wife back the way she was, normal, helping people, loving people," Winters told KSTU. "She likes to serve other people. She's on dialysis and she doesn't like it. It's horrible."

Finding a donor won't stop Winters clocking up the miles, either. He wants to carry on helping find matches for people suffering kidney disease once one is found for his wife.