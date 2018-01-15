The author of a notorious book about the inner workings of the Trump administration says that the US President changed his mind on plans to visit London because "he would not receive the love he believes he deserves."

Michael Wolff, who wrote Fire And Fury: Inside the Trump White House, told Sky News that the president's feelings over his reception in the UK, rather than the reason Trump himself gave, was what switched the planned state visit.

"I think he was probably supported in this decision by the people around him because they know bad things happen when this president does not receive the love he believes he deserves," Wolff told Sky News Tonight.

"When he feels that people, again, are not according him proper respect, proper love, proper regard for him as a legitimate president, he goes crazy," he later added.

On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to claim that the decision to cancel the visit to the UK - one that had already reportedly been postponed after Trump retweeted a far-right British group - was in fact due to his dismay at the new American embassy in London.

"Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," the president tweeted. "Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

Trump has repeatedly attacked Michael Wolff and the book, in one tweet seemingly calling Wolff "mentally deranged" and the book a "fake book".

"[Trump] has a sense of the responses that he can reliably produce," Wolff told the program, "but not a strategy about them.

"This is a president beyond reason, beyond control, beyond expecations," Wolff went on. "It is a president and a presidency that clearly, in every possible way, in every possible, reasonable terms, doesn't work," he told Sky.