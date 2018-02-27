US President Donald Trump turned his guns on Canada this week as he spoke about trade relations with the neighbouring country. He hinted that current trade deals with the country were not in favour of the United States.

Following the seventh round of Nafta renegotiations which took place in New Mexico, Trump met governors at the White House on 26 February when he claimed that the US had a trade deficit with Canada.

"We lose a lot with Canada. People don't know it. Canada is very smooth," he said in front of the media. "They have you believe that it's wonderful. And it is. For them. Not wonderful for us. It's wonderful for them.

"So we have to start showing that we know what we're doing," he added.

The president's recent statement was in complete contrast to a report he signed last week which stated that the US has a trade surplus with Canada. "The United States has free trade agreements (FTAs) with a number of countries — some of which represent net trade surpluses for the United States (Canada and Singapore), and some of which represent deficits (Mexico and South Korea)," the annual report which was compiled by Trump's handpicked Council of Economic Advisers, stated.

For most people on Twitter though, it was not the incorrect remarks about a deficit but Trump's choice of describing Canada as "smooth" that got everybody's attention. The comment triggered a round of memes featuring Carlos Santana's Smooth video, Sade's Smooth Operator and Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal.

A number of Canadians decided to take the "smooth" remark as a compliment but found hilarious ways to contradict it.