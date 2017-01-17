One of more than ten women who came forward during the 2016 election to accuse President-elect Donald Trump of sexual misconduct is mounting legal action against him.

The woman is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, an attorney known for taking on high-profile cases. Allred will appear with Trump's accuser at a press conference to announce the lawsuit on Tuesday, 17 January at 11:30 am in Los Angeles, California.

During the later days of the 2016 election campaign Trump was accused by nearly a dozen women of sexual assault and sexually inappropriate advances.

In October 2016 an Access Hollywood out-take surfaced in which Trump describes forcing himself on a married woman and grabbing women by their genitals.

Following the video nearly a dozen women came forward with stories alleging Trump's sexual misconduct.

In a story in the New York Times Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks claim he touched them indecently and uninvitedly. Leeds recounted an alleged incident with Trump in the 1980s and Crooks an incident in 2005. People Magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff, who interviewed Trump and his wife Melania at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2005, alleged he assaulted her during a break in the interview.

Yoga instructor Karena Virginia was one of the last women to come forward. She appeared with her attorney Gloria Allred in a press conference in Manhattan, New York, on 20 October. She alleged Trump grabbed her breast at the 1998 US Open Tennis Championship.

More to follow...