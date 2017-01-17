Anonymous has rekindled its war on Donald Trump with the hacktivists warning to expose the incoming president's alleged ties with Russia and stating he'll "regret the next four years".

After launching its #OpTrump campaign back in 2015, which promised to target the then presidential candidate after his controversial comments on banning Muslims from entering the US, the group has been fairly quiet on the subject.

However, the Donald is back on its radar with one of its associated Twitter accounts unleashing a number of strongly-worded Tweets following Trump's own comments about outgoing CIA Chief John Brennan saying "was this the leaker of fake news?"

Anonymous retorted by saying: "You have financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers."

Further Tweets added: "This isn't the 80s any longer, information doesn't vanish, it is all out there. You are going to regret the next four years."

The "fake news" Trump talks of is the leak of the unconfirmed report that he allegedly paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on his hotel bed. The claims made by Anonymous that the information is out there, however, were not backed up or based on any known evidence and left those reading the open-ended messages asking how the collective intends to bring this information to light.

Trump, despite being extremely vocal on Twitter, has not responded to the Anonymous tweets so the collective took this as further fodder to slam the president-elect as a "coward" and "weak".

Anonymous' #OpTrump campaign originally attacked Trump's personally owned websites, allegedly taking them down temporarily with DDoS attacks. It also urged people to join the campaign and help hack Trump but little fallout has come of it thus far.

With Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on 20 January, could we expect to see anything come to light before then, or could this be an empty threat from Anonymous? One would argue that if Anonymous had such issue with Trump why this highly-sensitive information didn't come to come to light before the election.