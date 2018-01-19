The adult film star who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump during his marriage to Melania Trump has revealed he is "obssessed with sharks."

Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, said in a 2011 interview with In Touch that Trump had a fear of sharks, which she discovered while having dinner with the billionaire.

Daniels explained how Trump was watching a television show about a shark attack when he revealed to her his thoughts on the fish.

She said: "He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, "I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die."

"He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It's so strange, I know."

Daniels claims to have had an affair with Trump at some stage during his marriage to his third and current wife, Melania Trump.

It was reported that Trump's personal lawyers arranged for a $130,000 payment to Daniels in order to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

This payment has been denied by both the White House and Trump's lawyer, Michel Cohen.

A photo uploaded to Clifford's MySpace account that year shows the pair in 2006, the year after Trump married Melania in 2005.

Speaking about her sexual relations with Trump, Daniels said that she didn't use protection, adding: "It was kind of in the moment. And I was really kind of upset about it because I am so, like, careful."

She described the sex as "textbook generic" and claimed that she could "definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to".

She added that if she was given the opportunity to sleep with the Trump again, she would turn him down.

Asked if she had a message for Trump she said: "I don't know. Karma will always bite you in the ass."