US president-elect Donald Trump has promised a new report on hacking, and denounced a dossier on his alleged ties to Russia as "made up facts by sleazebag political operatives".

In a series of tweets, Trump again attacked the dossier compiled by former British MI6 officer for political opponents of Trump, which contains claims the Kremlin has recordings of Trump with prostitutes that could be used to blackmail him.

In early-morning tweets on Friday (13 January), Trump wrote: "It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued.

"Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists.

"Probably released by 'Intelligence' even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!"

US intelligence agencies have released a report alleging that Russia interfered with the presidential election, and hacked Democrat Party email servers. After repeatedly questioning Russian involvement in the hack, in recent weeks Trump has conceded that Russia was involved.

The dossier on Russia's blackmail dossier was reportedly presented to Trump by US intelligence as part of a larger report on Russian electoral interference. It was compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, director of London based Orbis Business Intelligence.

On Thursday, Trump claimed that director of National Intelligence James Clapper had called him to "denounce" the dossier. However in a rare public statement the previous evening Clapper said that US intelligence had so far not reached a judgement on the reliability of the dossier.