Donald Trump could be set for a surprise visit to the UK, according to reports.

The Times wrote that government officials are "on alert" for the possibility of a Trump visit around the time of the 14 July, when the president will be visiting Paris after accepting an invitation from Emmanuel Macron to watch the annual Bastille Day military parade.

Any such visit would only be confirmed with just 24 hours' notice - to avoid giving protesters time to organise - meaning British officials will be on standby for the days around Bastille Day.

A source at the White House said: "There is a window of opportunity for the President to visit Britain when he is in Europe later this month.

"It is likely it will be hastily arranged and it is possible no official confirmation of his visit will be given until at least 24 hours before to stop any large-scale protests against his visit from being mobilised."

A full state visit had been expected to take place in June, but this was eventually scrapped over security and protest fears. Traditionally, a state visit is announced in the Queen's Speech. But only a visit from the Spanish King was revealed during this year's speech.

A visit to Britain by Trump could see him fly to his Scottish golf courses, which he last stopped over in June 2016. A meeting with the prime minister is also possible, although whether this would take place at Downing Street is unknown.

Trump has two golf resorts in Scotland, which have frustrated locals caught up in their building work and development, and angered environmental campaigners.

The real estate mogul has a resort in Menie, Aberdeenshire, opened in 2012, and one called Turnberry in Ayrshire, which he purchased in 2014. According to Companies House, they made a loss of almost £10m in 2016.