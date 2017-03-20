President Donald Trump's job approval rating has hit a new record low, a Gallup tracking poll has revealed. Only 37% of respondents approve of the job Trump was doing, while 58% disapprove.

His job approval rating dropped significantly from the previous week, according to Gallup. Trump had a 45% approval rating on 11 March and a 49% disapproval rating. The decline coincides with the release of the replacement healthcare plan being pushed by Republicans and the setbacks to Trump's second travel ban, The Hill noted.

According to ABC News, Trump's approval rating is lower than any previous president at this point in their first term since Gallup began tracking presidential popularity in 1945. Barack Obama's approval rating hovered in the low 60s during this point in his first term, while George W Bush hit the mid-50s.

Obama hit his lowest approval rating, 40%, in August 2011 and then again in November 2014. He finished his second term with an approval rating of 59%. Meanwhile, Bush hit a low of 25% in October 2008 and ended his presidency with an approval rating of 34%.

The latest Gallup poll comes on the heels of a GenForward poll, which found that 57% of adults between the ages of 18 and 30 viewed Trump as an "illegitimate" president. Three quarters of black and Latino respondents said they did not believe the president was legitimate, as against 53% of white respondents who said the opposite.

Another approval survey conducted by Fox News found that 51% of respondents disapproved of the president while 43% approved.

The daily poll results are based on telephone interviews with about 1,500 adults around the US, Gallup noted. The margin of error is 3%.