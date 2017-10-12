Jennifer Lawrence wore a wedding gown while attending the Faces Places film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (11 October).

The Mother! actress, 27, looked incredible in the floor-length ethereal frock, which accentuated her hourglass figure with its plunging design while the pretty lace sleeves added an elegant touch.

The dress is by New York fashion brand L. Wells and is from their new wedding collection, which hints that she may be thinking about tying the knot with her film director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, 48.

She put a fashion-forward spin on the evening look by wearing a bold red lip and her blonde hair in a tousled style.

Her choice of gown comes just one week after she set tongues wagging by wearing a sparkly ring on her wedding finger in Calabasas, California. She was pictured donning a big ring on her left hand while running some casual errands in a blouse and skinny jeans, accelerating rumours that she may be engaged.

Lawrence is one of the many Hollywood women that have spoken about the Harvey Weinstein sexual allegations in the past week. Though she never suffered any negative experiences with the producer, she joined the chorus of actresses who spoke about his alleged sexual harassment of multiple women.

In a statement to Variety, she said: "I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behaviour. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."

Angelina Jolie also attended last night's premiere, and is one of the women who had a bad experience with Weinstein.

The 42-year-old actress and humanitarian from looked upbeat at the event, beaming for the cameras in an oversized beige cape. It was so huge that it swamped her petite frame and trailed on the floor as she posed on her own and directors of the movie, Anges Varda and Jr, at the Pacific Design Center.

Jolie looked at ease as she appeared to be sporting a black gown underneath the huge cloak as she supported the French documentary, which currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and sees the directors travel around rural France creating portraits of people they encounter.

The actress claimed that during the release of Playing by Heart in the late 1990s, Weinstein made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room, which she rejected.

She said in an email: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."