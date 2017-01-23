Tunisia will take on Zimbabwe in a Group B clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville, on Monday, 23 January.

The Eagles of Carthage are a point away from making it to the quarter-finals of the tournament. They sit second in the group with three points after two games and trail leaders Senegal by three points, who became the first team to seal a berth in the last eight.

Aissa Mandi's second half own goal followed by Naim Sliti's penalty were sufficient for Tunisia to beat Algeria in the clash between the two North African nations. This has put the latter's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages in jeopardy.

Algeria and Zimbabwe have one point each after two games and sit in the third and fourth spot respectively. A defeat for Zimbabwe on Monday will end both their and Algeria's hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

For Zimbabwe to qualify, they need to beat Tunisia and hope that Senegal avoids a defeat against Algeria in the other Group B fixtures that will kick off simultaneously on Monday. Callisto Pasuwa's Warriors lost to Senegal in the second match of the African Cup of Nations.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Tunisia to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tunisia to win: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Zimbabwe to win: 18/5

Team News

Tunisia

Possible XI: Mathlouthi; Maaloul, Abdennour, Ben Youssef, Nagguez; Sassi; Ben Amor, Sliti, Khazri; Akaichi, Msakni.

Zimbabwe

Possible XI: Mkuruva; Bhasera, Costa, Muroiwa, Zvirekwi; Katsansde, Nakamba; Rusike, Billiat, Mahachi; Mushekwi.

