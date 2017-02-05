Turkish police have reportedly detained approximately 400 members of Islamic State (Isis) in raids across the country on Sunday (5 February).

Those arrested include foreigners and alleged terrorists suspected of planning attacks, reported Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Raids have been carried out in the capital of Ankara, where 60 people were detained, in addition to 150 suspects detained in Sanliurfa in the southeast.

Dozens more have been detained in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

