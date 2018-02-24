A pair of twins, both high school teachers, have been charged, separately, for child pornography offences.

Clinton Pappadakis, 47, a sports coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose, California, was charged with felony possession of child pornography.

The San Jose Police Department said their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) / Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force had been investigating the teacher since September 2017 when 'suspicious activity involving him was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).'

On 20 February, they used a warrant to search his home where they found child pornography on "multiple devices belonging to the suspect".

He was later arrested and taken to Santa Clara County Jail.

However, this also came just a week after his brother was charged with similar but separate offences.

On 14 February, Clifford Pappadakis, 47, was charged with seven counts of annoying and molesting a child as well as one count of possession of child pornography, according to the PoliceDepartment.

Clifford is also involved in sports, employed as a gym teacher and coach at Willow Grove Middle School in San Jose.

Central to the police investigation is to whether the pair were working together to commit the offences or if they were separate.

Officer Gina Tepoorten, of San Jose Police Department, told local press that the two cases were unrelated, and that one arrest did not lead to the next.

"One was a tip that came through NCMEC [National Center for Missing and Exploited Children], and the other came from parents," Tepoorten said.

Both of the twins are expected to be back in court in March, separately.