Two teenagers who raped a woman after returning to her house three days after an armed robbery gone wrong have been jailed for more than 25 years.

Aquib Ahmed, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were described in court as a "twisted tag team". They subjected the woman to a "disgusting, heartless attack" in front of her father in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield last March.

The pair originally broke into the house armed with a handgun three days earlier to get drugs. After realising they were in the wrong house, they fled but returned later to repeatedly rape the woman while threatening her father.

They were arrested following extensive CCTV and forensic work and DNA evidence. Ahmed, of Fir Vale, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and possession of a firearm at an earlier hearing in October. He was jailed on Wednesday (31 January) for 20 years.

His co-defendant, who was 15 at the time of the assault, was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to the same offences.

Detective Constable David Devey said: "On March 27, Ahmed and another boy burst into the home of a man and his daughter, threatening them with a handgun.

"They had been looking for drugs and money but quickly left after they realised they had targeted the wrong house and the occupant and his daughter had no connection to drugs or any kind of criminality at all.

"Three days later, they returned to the house, purely for their own sexual gratification, where they threatened the man and his daughter at gunpoint before they each raped the young woman repeatedly.

"Ahmed told the man and his daughter he'd kill them both if they reported what happened to police."

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick who led the investigation added: "The victims quite rightly viewed their home as a safe place. Both offenders have selfishly destroyed this, subjecting them both, and especially the woman, to what can only be described as a disgusting, heartless attack.

"The woman has shown immense bravery throughout the entire investigative process and I'd like to praise the strength she has shown after being subjected to this horrendous ordeal.

"The prosecution described the pair as a twisted tag team, who have shown little to no remorse for what they did, which has ultimately shattered the innocent world of a father and daughter.

"I'm in no doubt that both offenders absolutely deserve today's sentences and can only hope that father and daughter can continue moving forward with their lives knowing that these abhorrent, cruel boys are behind bars where they belong."