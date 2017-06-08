Britons head to the polls on Thursday (8 June) to determine the government that will take the country out of the European Union.

Polling booths in the UK opened at 7am BST and will close at 10pm tonight in the snap election called back in April by Prime Minister Theresa May.

While the polls have narrowed since campaigning begin, the Conservatives remain clear favourites to be the ruling party for the next five years, with the last poll conducted by YouGov on Wednesday showing the Tories retained a 42% to 35% lead over Labour.

IBTimes UK has collected the latest odds from the major UK bookmakers ahead of tonight's exit polls.

Conservatives to win the election

1/16 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor, Bet 365)

1/14 (William Hill)

1/12 (Ladbrokes, Betfred, Sky Bet, Coral)

Labour to win the election

6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

7/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill, Betfred, Bet Victor, Paddy Power)

15/2 (Bet 365)

8/1 (Betfair)

Conservative majority

1/7 (Bet Victor)

1/6 (Bet 365, Paddy Power, Betfair)

1/5 (Sky Bet, William Hill, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral)

No overall majority

4/1 (Bet 365, Bet Victor, Paddy Power)

9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill)

5/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

11/2 (Betfred)

Labour majority

8/1 (William Hill)

12/1 (Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, Coral)

16/1 (Betfred, Sky Bet, Paddy Power)

20/1 (Betfair)

Odds accurate as of 4.55pm on Thursday 8 June.