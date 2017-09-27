A woman working for a government department has been arrested by counterterrorism police on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

The 65-year-old woman was arrested on allegations she committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which deals with passing on information that could directly or indirectly be useful to an enemy.

She was arrested by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command (SO15), which was acting upon intelligence received, and taken to a south London police station for questioning.

Officers are also carrying out a search at an address in north London as part of the investigation.

It is not known what government department the woman works at.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

