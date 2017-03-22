- At least one person has been shot outside the Houses of Parliament following reports he was holding a knife.
- A loud bang was also said to have been heard before armed police approached the man. Two people reported injured.
- Police confirmed a shooting incident has occurred, resulting in the House of Commons being suspended.
- At least 12 people are said to have been injured in a separate incident on nearby on Westminster Bridge.
Police have also issued this statement, advising people to avoid the area and confirming it is being treated as a terrorist incident.
Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.
This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.
Police were called at approximately 14:40 hours to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge, SW1. It is being treated as a firearms incident.
Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.
We thank the public for their assistance.
Police have confirmed they will be treating the incident as terrorism "until we we know otherwise".
The London Ambulance Service have also confirmed they are dealing with an incident but have yet to provide a furtehr update on the number of injured.
Deputy director of operations Pauline Cranmer said:
We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident.
We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London's Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
We will issue more information when we have it.
Our reporter Ian Silvera is currently doing a Facebook Live from the scene.
Here's what David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told MPs as the incident broke out.
Transport for London have said the Westminster tube station has been closed due to the ongoing police investigation.
Buses in Westminster are currently diverted/terminate early and LU is accepting bus tickets in zone 1
Here is the official line from Met Police so far:
"We are aware of reports of an incident at Westminster. We will put more information out as soon as we can.
"We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene."
The leader of House of Commons is claiming a policeman was stabbed inside the House, with dozens of armed officers now inside Parliament.
The attack occurs just days after 200 armed police undertook a huge anti-terror exercise in London.
Some tweets and videos taken the scene have started to emerge.