Police have also issued this statement, advising people to avoid the area and confirming it is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.

Police were called at approximately 14:40 hours to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge, SW1. It is being treated as a firearms incident.

Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.

We thank the public for their assistance.