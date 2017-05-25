British security officials are considering withholding intelligence from their US counterparts after details of the Manchester suicide bomber were leaked to the American media.

Officers investigating Monday's (22 May) terror attack had intended on keeping Salman Abedi's identity secret, but US intelligence officers disclosed the detail and made it public.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd then issued a stern statement stating she had made it "very clear" to the Americans that intelligence must not be revealed, but hours after, a report appeared in the New York Times featuring crime scene photos taken by British officers.

Following the row, British security sources confirmed to the Financial Times that ceasing to share information was a real consideration and that they were "astonished" at the actions of the Americans.

One source told the newspaper that American actions were putting British lives at risk.

In a statement, the National Police Chiefs' Council also criticised the actions of US intelligence officials.

"We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners around the world," a spokesman said.

"These relationships enable us to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat terrorism and protect the public at home and abroad.

"When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families.

"This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation."

US Congressman Adam Schiff, the most senior Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, also condemned the actions of US intelligence officials.

He said: "If we gave up information that has interfered in any way with their investigation because it tipped off people in Britain – perhaps associates of this person that we identified as the bomber – then that's a real problem and they have every right to be furious."