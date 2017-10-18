A lawsuit has been filed against United Airlines after a man claimed he was urinated over by a drunken passenger while on one of their flights.

Daniel Card was aboard flight 1871 from Los Angeles International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport on the 12 June when the alleged incident took place.

Filing the court documents on Wednesday 11 October, four months after flight, the suit claims that the man smelled strongly of alcohol and was in a "drunken stupor".

"As the flight was getting ready to take off, the passenger seated in 24E took out his penis, and aimed it at Card and proceeded to urinate all over Card's leg," the documents read.

Card alerted crew members onboard the flight who allegedly refused to do anything about the incident, before eventually moving him to another seat where he was "forced to endure the remainder of the flight to Newark/New Jersey while remaining in his urine-drenched clothing".

The FBI greeted Card and the drunken man once the flight landed in New Jersey but he "had no recollection of the events on the flight, and only remembered being at a bar inside of Los Angeles International Airport, and then landing at Newark Airport."

The man told authorities that he had drunk at least four rum and cokes while at a bar at the Los Angeles airport.

Card believed that law enforcement wouldn't have done anything had he not contacted his father who called the police about the incident on the ground.

In the lawsuit, Card is suing for assault, negligence, breach of contract and emotional distress.

United said: "We have not yet been served with this suit and due to the pending litigation involved in this matter, we're unable to provide further comment."