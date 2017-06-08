Jelena Ostapenko has become the first unseeded player in 34 years to reach the French Open final after seeing off Timea Bacsinszky in a pulsating clash in Paris.

Ostapenko booked her place in Saturday's final with a 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 over the world number nine, becoming the first ever Latvian player to reach a grand slam final.

Both Ostapenko and the Swiss Bacsinszky, aged 28, were celebrating their birthdays as they met on court on Thursday but the former will be the only one celebrating tonight after becoming the first player since Mima Jausovec in 1983 to book her place in the final of one of tennis' four majors as an unseeded entry.

In a fearless display, Ostapenko fought back after an early break to take the opening set, although she was almost blown off course in the second, surrendering four straight games and allowing Bacsinszky to draw level.

Neither woman able to hold serve in the third but at 3-3, Ostapenko summoned the resolve to keep her opponent out, winning the next three games to book a historic final.

"I always play aggressive and I was always trying to hit the ball when I had a chance. That helped me win today," Ostapenko said.

"I love playing here, thanks for coming, I'm just happy with the way I celebrated my birthday."

Simona Halep and Karolína Plíšková are currently in action in Friday's other semi-final tie.