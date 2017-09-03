In a tweet, US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is considered halting "all trade" with any country that trades with North Korea.

The statement marked the continued heightening rhetoric from the US after claims North Korea tested its most powerful nuclear weapon yet.

"The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea," Trump tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day he branded North Korea "a rogue nation".

"North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success." The president said.

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" He then said he would meet with his Chief of Staff, John Kelly along with Defense Secretary General James Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss the situation.

North Korea has said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb in the latest of six nuclear test the nation has ever undertaken. The test is the latest provacation after numerous missile tests in recent months, including one that flew over Japan.

Local earthquake agencies reported high magnitude tremors at the time of the warhead's testing. North Korea said that it could now fit the weapon to an intercontinental ballistic missile - meaning it may be in range to hit the continental United States.

One of the few countries with some economic ties to North Korea is China, who also spoke out against the test, saying: "The Chinese government resolutely opposes and strongly condemns it."

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that he was already drafting new sanctions against North Korea, telling Fox News that they would mean "anybody that wants to do trade or business with [North Korea] would be prevented from doing trade or business with us."