An official of the US Consulate in Guadalajara in western Mexico, who was shot in the chest by an unidentified gunman, is reported to be in stable condition. A Mexican official on the condition of anonymity told Reuters that the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Ashcraft.

The victim was shot outside Plaza Sania mall in the second largest Mexican city on Friday (6 January). Soon after the incident, CCTV footage was was released by the Consulate to learn about the identity the gunman.

The embassy said it was working closely with Mexican law enforcement authorities to arrest the man. "The safety and security of our employees overseas is among our highest priorities," an embassy spokesperson said.

The FBI had earlier announced to offer a $20,000 (£16,267) reward to anyone who had information that could lead to the shooter's identification.

In the CCTV footage, the shooter is seen wearing a blue shirt and blue trousers resembling medical scrubs and a wig. He was seen pacing in a car park outside a shopping centre. The man pulled a gun from his pocket and aimed directly at Ashcraft when the latter was approaching a ticket machine at the car park. He fled the spot, soon after shooting the consulate official.

The video was released by the consulate to help the FBI in identifying the gunman.

Violence is high in Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco, whose southern border is believed to be a battleground between Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Michoacan-based Knights Templar – rival drug cartels in the country.