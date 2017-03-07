The Department of Homeland Security is considering separating children from their parents if they are found crossing the Mexico border illegally.

Secretary John Kelly confirmed on 6 March the department is considering a change the current policy to further deter families from making the journey to the US.

"I would do almost anything to deter the people from Central America to getting on this very, very dangerous network," Kelly said in an interview to CNN, referring to human trafficking groups smuggling people through the US-Mexico border.

Responding to a question about separating children from their mothers and fathers, Kelly said: "Yes I'm considering (that), in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network. I am considering exactly that. They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents."

According to Kelly, the US has "tremendous" experience in dealing with unaccompanied children. "We turn them over to Health and Human Services and they do a very, very good job of putting them in foster care or linking them up with parents or family members in the United States."

Critics like Texas Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar say the proposals would be violating human rights. "Bottom line: separating mothers and children is wrong," he said in a statement on Friday, quoted in Reuters. "That type of thing is where we depart from border security and get into violating human rights."

Leon Fresco, a former Department of Justice official, said the Obama administration considered separating families, but ultimately rejected the move. "It was never implemented because the idea was that it was too detrimental to the safety of the children to separate them from their parents, and the thinking was it was always preferable to detain the family as a unit or release the family as the unit," Fresco said, quoted by CNN.

Since 2014, tens of thousands of families fleeing violence and poverty in Central American countries such as Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, were caught crossing the border illegally. Between 1 October 2016 and 31 January 2017, about 54,000 children and parents were apprehended at the border, Reuters reported.

Former President Barack Obama's administration started a campaign to raise awareness in Central American countries about the dangers of the journey as well as the possibility of being sent back once in the US.

Generally families are housed in detention centres for a few days before being released in the US as they wait to hear about their case. It can take years for a case to be completed in federal immigration court. More than 534,000 cases were pending before the courts in February, according to a recent memo from Kelly quoted in the Associated Press.