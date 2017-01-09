The US has announced new sanctions against five Russians just days after a declassified intelligence report said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered cyber attacks on the Democratic National Committee in hopes of swaying the recent election in favour of President-elect Donald Trump.
Officials told the New York Times that the sanctions are not related to the hacking scandal but rather to a law from 2012 that says the Treasury and Department of Justice must sanction Russians involved in human rights abuses.
The five's US assets will be blocked and they will be blacklisted from travelling to America. Included in the list is Aleksandr Bastrykin, chairman of the investigative committee of Russia and an official known to deal directly with Putin.