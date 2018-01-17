Valencia are said to have stepped up the negotiations with Manchester United to complete the signing of Matteo Darmian before the end of the current January transfer window.

Onda Cero says that the Red Devils were initially demanding around €15m (£13.3m, $18.4) to part ways with his services but the La Liga side hope to reduce that fee, given that the Italy full-back has barely played under Jose Mourinho during the opening half of the season.

Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has already made two additions to his squad in the form of Francis Coquelin from Arsenal and Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid.

Los Che are said to have paid around £12m to lure the holding midfielder away from Arsenal while the Argentine forward has arrived to Mestalla on a loan deal with an option to buy him on permanent basis at the end of the current season.

Onda Cero claims that Valencia have earmarked the signing of a new right-back as their next priority in order to help Marcelino continue his success in the second half of the season.

Valencia are targeting a return to the Champions League ahead of next season, and are currently in third place in the La Liga table, eight points ahead Real Madrid but 11 behind leaders Barcelona.

And Onda Cero says that Marcelino has identified the out-of-favour United defender as his number one target to conclude his January overhaul.

Early in November, Onda Cero reported that Valencia had approached Darmian's agent to sound out his client's availability.

The radio station suggested at the time that Valencia may need to wait until the summer to sign the right-back but they are now saying that Los Che "have intensified" negotiations with United ahead of completing a deal this month.

Earlier this month the player's agent said that United didn't want to cash in on with the defender after revealing approaches from some Italian clubs.

"I haven't had any calls from Roma for the player," Tullio Tinti said. "There has been contact with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment the lad isn't for sale."

However, Onda Cero says that United would be ready to let him go for around €15m with AS Roma, Napoli and Benfica also monitoring the situation.

Valencia paid a similar fee to sign Coquelin from Arsenal but the radio station says that the Spaniards won't meet United's valuation of a player who has only made 11 appearances during the opening half of the campaign.

Los Che will therefore be hoping United lower their demands having already allowed Andres Pereira to move on loan to the club for the duration of the season following extensive talks.