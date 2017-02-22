Real Madrid can extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to four points with victory over Valencia at the Mestalla on 22 February.

Overview

Nani and Simone Zaza both scored as Valencia ended a three-game winless run by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the Mestalla on 19 February. Los Che have only won one of their last 16 head-to-head meetings with Real Madrid.

Defender Martin Montoya will sit out the visit of the La Liga leaders with a calf injury.

Gareth Bale scored on his return from an ankle injury as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 on 18 February to retain top spot in La Liga. Zinedine Zidane's side have only won one of their last five away matches in all competitions.

Keylor Navas, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema could all start for the visitors after they were rested against Espanyol.

What managers say

Voro: "These three points [against Athletic Bilbao] give us much confidence for Wednesday's game but it'll be a very difficult match given our opponent. We played well in the first-half, scoring early and our effectiveness in front of goal defined our game. With the second goal, we grew more into the game and after [Aritz] Aduriz's injury we were comfortable with an extra man." [via Football Espana]

Zinedine Zidane: "We did very well [against Espanyol]. With 1-0, you can never be calm. We deserved the third goal because there was a penalty on Cristiano [Ronaldo]. The team are working well, there's a good atmosphere and the players are feeling very good, which is the most important thing, but we haven't won anything yet. Now we have two difficult matches away from home. We'll try to take advantage of the Valencia game." [via Football Espana]

Form guide

Valencia : WDLLW

: WDLLW Last result: Valencia 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWWD

(all competitions): WWWWD Last result: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol

Team news

Valencia possible XI: Alves; Cancelo, Garay, Mangala, Siqueira; Bakkali, Perez, Parejo; Orellana, Zaza, Nani

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo